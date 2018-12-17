All-Time Team Outfield Revealed

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to announce the outfielders selected for their All-Time SWB Team. The RailRiders will spend the 2019 season honoring 30 years of professional baseball in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Pat Burrell, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge captured the three outfield spots. Burrell played for the Red Barons during 1999 and 2000, while Gardner was a SWB Yankee and Judge was a RailRiders star, covering the full gamut of franchise identities since 1989. Each will be honored with a custom bobblehead giveaway during the 2019 season.

During October and November, fans nominated and then voted on their all-time favorites that graced the field in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the home club. Nominations spanned the full history of baseball in NEPA, were pared down to the finalists before the voting determined the fan's ultimate selections.

Gardner topped the six-man field with 28% of the vote, followed by Judge at 27% and Burrell with 23% topping Shelley Duncan, Ben Gamel and Shane Victorino.

The All-Time SWB Team Bobblehead Series begins on May 11 featuring the Jimmy Rollins giveaway and continues on June 1 with Chase Utley. After Gardner's giveaway on June 8, the fourth bobblehead is Luis Severino on June 22. Rick Schu is slated for July 6 with Burrell's night on July 19. To conclude the series, Ryan Howard's bobblehead will be given away on August 3, followed by Judge on August 10, courtesy of Casey Dental, and Gary Sanchez, set for August 31 and presented by Geisinger.

The RailRiders are offering a bobblehead plan for the 2019 season, guaranteeing all nine bobbleheads in addition to your game ticket. A field reserved plan is $110 per seat and the bleacher plan is $100.

To purchase the bobblehead plan, season tickets or for more information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL. The 2019 season begins on April 4 at Buffalo with PNC Field opener set for April 11.

