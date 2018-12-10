All-Time SWB Team Infield Announced

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to unveil the infielders selected for their All-Time SWB Team. The RailRiders will spend the 2019 season honoring 30 years of professional baseball in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, and Rick Schu have been tabbed by voters as the top players at their respective spots on the infield. Each will be honored with a custom bobblehead giveaway during the 2019 season. Howard played for the Red Barons in 2004 and 2005, batting .371 in '05 with 16 home runs over 61 games. Utley spent portions of three seasons in Moosic, including 2003 when he played 113 games and hit .323. Rollins batted .274 in 2001 for SWB with 12 home runs and 69 runs batted in. Schu played over 100 games in back-to-back seasons for the Red Barons and hit over .300 both years.

During October and November, fans nominated and then voted on their all-time favorites that graced the field in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the home club. Nominations spanned the full history of professional baseball in NEPA, were pared down to the finalists before the voting determined the fan's ultimate selections.

Howard received 75% of the possible votes at first base, besting Tyler Austin, Gene Schall and Jon Zuber. Utley recorded 78% of the votes at second, topping Marlon Anderson, Dave Doster and Jose Pirela. Rollins recorded 73% of shortstop votes, defeating Eduardo Nunez, Nick Punto and Tyler Wade. Schu narrowly edged Miguel Andujar, Travis Chapman and Scott Rolen, collecting 43% of the vote to earn the third base honors.

Rollins bobblehead will be the first given away in 2019, set for May 11, and will be followed by Utley on June 1. Schu's bobblehead is scheduled for July 6 and Howard's is slated for August 3.

Howard, Utley, Rollins and Schu join pitcher Luis Severino and catcher Gary Sanchez on the All-Time SWB Team. The outfield will be announced on Monday, December 17. The RailRiders are offering a bobblehead plan for the 2019 season, guaranteeing all nine bobbleheads in addition to your game ticket. A field reserved plan is $110 per seat and the bleacher plan is $100.

To purchase the bobblehead plan, season tickets or for more information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL. The 2019 season begins on April 4 at Buffalo with PNC Field opener set for April 11.

