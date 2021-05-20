All-Time Leader Rejoins Hops to Make High-A Debut

Catcher-first baseman Andy Yerzy, Hillsboro's all-time leader in many offensive categories, has been promoted from Low-A Visalia to High-A Hillsboro, it was announced by the Hops and the parent Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Yerzy will be making his High-A debut, and will be available for Thursday night's game against the Vancouver Canadians.

Yerzy was with the Hops during the 2018 and 2019 seasons (when the club was at the Short-Season Class A level), and is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (126), at-bats (471), plate appearances (547), hits (122), home runs (14), RBIs (68) and walks (65).

He also authored perhaps the most dramatic of the many riveting moments in Hops' history. In game one of the 2019 Northwest League Championship Series at Ron Tonkin Field, the Hops were trailing Tri-City 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Yerzy smoked a three-run home run to right field to seize a 5-4 win. The Hops would go on to win the championship in the fifth game of the best-of-five series.

This season at Low-A Visalia, Yerzy played in 12 games --- five at catcher, six at first base and one as DH --- hitting .220 (9-for-41) with three doubles, two home runs and nine runs batted in. He drew nine walks, had an on-base percentage of .418, and even stole two bases (just the second and third steals of his five professional seasons). With Yerzy behind the plate, five of ten attempted base stealers were cut down.

Yerzy joins a team seeking its footing in its first year at the High-A level. The Hops are off to a 5-9 start, and are in fourth place in the High-A West League, five games behind Everett and Vancouver (both 10-4). Hillsboro and Vancouver continue their six-game series Thursday through Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field. Game time will be 6:35 PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 1:05 PM start time on Sunday. The Thursday, Friday and Sunday games will air on the Hops' flagship station, Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com. Saturday's game will air on Alt 102.3 FM and www.Alt1023.iheart.com.

