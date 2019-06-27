All-Stars Lead Yard Goats to Extra Innings Win

Richmond, VA - Eastern League All-Star selections Colton Welker, Alan Trejo and Logan Cozart led the Yard Goats to a come from behind win, as Hartford beat Richmond 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Welker broke a 5-5 tie with a pinch-hit single in the 10th inning giving the Yard Goats their first lead of the game. Logan Cozart pitched two scoreless innings to earn his third win. Alan Trejo had an RBI single in the third inning. The Yard Goats trailed 5-1 heading to the fifth inning and rallied back to avoid a third straight loss.

Richmond outfielder Bryce Johnson led off the first inning with a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis. The Squirrels were able to build a 5-1 lead scoring single runs in the fourth through six innings. Brandon Lawson pitched well over six innings and left with a 5-1 lead.

However, the Yard Goats rallied for three runs in the seventh inning. Vance Vizcaino cracked an RBI single and Tyler Nevin contributed with a two-out two-run single making it a 5-4 game. Bret Boswell led off the eighth inning with a double and later scored on a two-out line drive single by Chris Rabago to tie the game at 5-5.

In the 10th, Colton Welker ripped an RBI single down the right field line scoring Mylz Jones to give the Yard Goat a 6-5 lead. Rayan Gonzalez closed out the game by stranding a runner at third base as he struck out Brett Austin to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue the road trip and play the second of a four-game weekend series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Virginia Friday night at 7:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

June 27, 2019

Final: 10 innings Hartford Yard Goats 6, Richmond Flying Squirrels 5

WP: Logan Cozart (3-1)

LP: Raffi Vizcaino (0-2)

SV: Rayan Gonzalez 92)

T: 3:13

ATT: 7,917

