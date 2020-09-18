All-Stars Announced from 18/19U Rip It Showcase

September 18, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





Last weekend the Reading Fightin Phils hosted the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase. Outstanding athletes from each 18/19U team were selected.

Congratulations to these All-Star players and to all the teams that participated.

Garrett Camelleri (Faith Chapel Impact)

Gavin Chillot (BUPA Tellip)

Eli Davenport (Faith Chapel Impact)

Aidan DeLucy (BUPA Tellip)

Trent Ferrera (MSI 2022)

Scott Gilbert (BUPA Guy)

JD Greeley (BUPA Guy)

Ben Kauffman (MSI 2022)

Jack Kisela (Royersford Complete Game)

Zack Kovalchik (BUPA Guy)

Ryan McLaughlin (Bensalem Prospects)

Matt McShane (Bensalem Prospects)

Greg Phelan (Bensalem Prospects)

Jack Price (Royersford Complete Game)

Matt Saita (BUPA Tellip)

Luis Selles (MSI 2022)

Ben Trexler (Faith Chapel Impact)

Matt Walbridge (Royersford Complete Game)

Join us next weekend for the 13/14U Showcase series from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20. Visit rphils.com/showcase. Check out all of the events at FirstEnergy Stadium coming up at rphils.com/events. We hope you will join us for nights of entertainment and fun!

We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: T-Mobile, E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2020

All-Stars Announced from 18/19U Rip It Showcase - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.