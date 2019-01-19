All-Star Winter Brewfest Postponed

The All-Star Winter Brewfest on Saturday, January 19, at Fifth Third Field has been postponed due to the winter storm forecasts.

The 5th Annual Winter Brewfest will now be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019. All tickets already purchased will be honored on the rescheduled date.

"We discussed several contingency plans and multiple options," said Director of Strategic Planning and Projects Michael Keedy. "In the end, it is the safety and overall experience of our attendees, our brewers and volunteers that matters most."

The rescheduled date will be a mirror of the original date and will include pours from more than 70 breweries from around the country featuring over 300 craft beers, ciders and spirits.

Saturday's Fanfest and other All-Star events and festivities will go on as scheduled.

Ticketholders who cannot attend on the rescheduled date, March 9, should call the box office at 419-725-4367.

