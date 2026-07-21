All-Star Moose: Sanford Sends 10 Players to 2026 NECBL All-Star Game

Published on July 21, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - This Sunday, July 26, Historic Goodall Park will host the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game, which will feature 10 players that call it their home ballpark. Sanford's laundry list of selections to the North Division squad leads the league and is the most the Mainers have ever sent to the game in their history.

First baseman Steven Kraus is one of Sanford's two starters. The Binghamton product is hitting .247 with 10 RBI in 27 games. Outfielder Jack Tate also earned the start. The St. John's slugger is hitting .276 with a .483 slugging percentage. Tate has been one of Sanford's hottest bats over the past 10 days, where he's 9-for-22 with eight RBI and four extra base hits.

The following players were selected for a reserve spot: Matt Mahoney (Northeastern, relief pitcher), Albert De La Rosa (Maine, shortstop), Nater Wachter (Connecticut, outfield), Sam Young (Richmond, closing pitcher), Andrew Middleton (Maryland, relief pitcher), Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina, catcher), Jake Harring (Salve Regina, second base), and Brian Connolly (Rhode Island, designated hitter).

The festivities begin Sunday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. for the Home Run Derby presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, which is streaming on NECBL+, followed by the All-Star Game at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

Fans interested in attending the event are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through ezEvent, the NECBL All-Star Game's Official Ticketing Partner, by visiting sanfordmainers.com/asgtickets. Tickets are just $10 for general admission, while fans ages five and younger receive free admission.

2026 NECBL All-Star Game - Event Schedule

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Goodall Park (38 Roberts St., Sanford, ME)

11:00 a.m. - Gates Open

2:40 p.m. - Home Run Derby presented by Eastern Propane & Oil

5:10 p.m. - NECBL All-Star Game







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 21, 2026

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