All-Star Legacy Fund to Carry All-Star Week's Lasting Effect Beyond July

June 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Thursday further details for the All-Star Legacy Fund, which has been created through a partnership between Feed More, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, Flying Squirrels Charities and Genworth.

The All-Star Week Legacy Fund aims to carry on a positive impact on the Richmond community beyond the four days of the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth on July 7-10.

"As we planned for All-Star Week, we became focused on establishing something that would have a lasting effect from the four days in July," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "With the help from Genworth, a creative partnership with Midas of Richmond and others who have and will donate during All-Star Week, the impact will be carried on through the All-Star Legacy Fund benefitting Feed More, United Way and Flying Squirrels Charities. As a result of the Legacy Fund, Flying Squirrels Charities has developed a scholarship program and the first winner of a $5,000 renewable scholarship will be announced at the All-Star Game on July 10."

When you come to a Richmond Flying Squirrels game throughout the season and purchase a $20 oil change voucher from Midas of Richmond, you will receive one general admission ticket to the game. That is an over $50 value for $20 and 100% of proceeds will benefit the All-Star Legacy Fund. Donations can also be made to the All-Star Week Legacy Fund at this link.

Donations will be help to ensure that youth at risk of hunger receive healthy and reliable meals year-round through Feed More's comprehensive programs, that students have access to quality summer and out-of-school time learning through United Way's Steps to Success and that families have a safe place for athletics and post-secondary scholarship opportunities through Richmond Flying Squirrels Charities.

"At Midas of Richmond, car care is community care" Owner and President of Midas of Richmond Mark Smith said. "Every service we offer gives back to the community in some way and this is simply another way for us to give back. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are an important part of the fabric of the Richmond region and we are thrilled to support them, Feed More and United Way through the All-Star Legacy Fund."

"Genworth is very pleased to partner with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to host All-Star Week," Genworth President and CEO Tom McInerney said. "While we are excited to participate in the four days of events that will showcase RVA, we are even more pleased that individuals and businesses can join Genworth to ensure that those in need in our community benefit from the energy and excitement of All-Star week long after the game is over. We thank Midas of Richmond for its generous contribution to support the important work of Feed More, United Way, and Flying Squirrels Charities."

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.