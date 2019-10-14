All-Star Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday October 15

BINGHAMTON, NY - On Tuesday October 15th tickets for the 2020 Eastern League All- Star Game at NYSEG Stadium presented by Ephesus Lighting will go on sale. The Mid- Summer Classic will come to town July 13-15 and will showcase the top prospects in the Eastern League. Tickets for the All-Star Game begin at just $11.

This will be the first time the area has played host to the annual festivities since 1994. "The City of Binghamton is excited to welcome baseball fans from across the league to our backyard and play host to the 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game," said Mayor Richard David. "For the last few years, Binghamton has been in the midst of a resurgence, with new businesses filling once-vacant storefronts, old buildings given new life in redevelopment, and downtown streets bustling with more and more activity. The Rumble Ponies have contributed greatly to this resurgence, and we are excited to host a major event the entire community can rally around."

Tickets for all-star game festivities can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.

Fans who purchase tickets before April 1st, 2020 will receive a Commemorative Ticket that will be available in May 2020.

