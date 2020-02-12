All-Star Game Ticket Bundles Go on Sale to Public Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas - Ticket packages for the 2020 Texas League All-Star event go on sale to the public tomorrow, February, 13 at 9:00 a.m. CT. The two-day event taking place on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 is scheduled to feature a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, player autographs, post-game fireworks, and more.

All-Star Game: The All-Star Game is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing team executives from around the league. Notable current Major League players who have played in past Texas League All-Star Games include Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), and Alex Bregman (Houston Astros).

Dates & Events: Monday, June 22 is scheduled to feature a Home Run Derby event at HODGETOWN with home run leaders from both the North and South divisions along with a fan fest, All-Star player autograph signing, and additional entertainment. Tuesday, June 23 features the 84th annual Texas League All-Star Game at HODGETOWN and will include a post-game fireworks show as well as additional entertainment.

Tickets & Pricing: Ticket packages include tickets for each event at HODGETOWN and pricing ranges from $28 to $44 depending on the section and ticket type. All-Star ticket packages are available for purchase in-person at the HODGETOWN box office (Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.), over the phone by calling 806-803-9547, or online at SodPoodles.com.

