All-Star Game, Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 2, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Rome Braves individual game tickets for the 2020 season along with tickets to the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game are on sale now. Fans may call 706-378-5144, visit romebraves.com or stop by State Mutual Stadium to reserve tickets for the upcoming season.

The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves enters its 18th season at State Mutual Stadium in 2020. The season features 70 regular-season home games. The 2020 campaign opens Thursday, April 9 with a seven-game homestand against Hagerstown and Greenville. Advance ticket prices for all regular season games are as follows: Club Level, $15; Dugout Level, $12; Field Level, $10; Box Level, $8; and General Admission, $6. All ticket levels increase $2 for day-of-game sales.

The 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game is set for 7:30 PM at State Mutual Stadium Tuesday, June 23. Fans don't want to miss their chance to see the stars from all 14 South Atlantic League teams. Advance ticket prices for the all-star game are as follows: Club Level, $16; Dugout Level, $14; Field Level, $12; Box Level, $10; and General Admission, $8. All ticket levels increase $2 for day-of-game sales.

Great seats are still available for full season tickets to all 70 home games. The Rome Braves offer great benefits to full season members including exclusive Atlanta Braves presale opportunities. Don't miss exclusive discount coupons for Rome Braves suite rentals, concessions and merchandise. Other benefits include gifts, picnics, unique experiences, special raffle opportunities and much more!

For fans interested in a smaller ticket package, check out the Rome Braves mini ticket plans. The Five-Game Club Pass includes tickets to five premier games including opening day and the all-star game. The Braves also offer a Half Season Flex Plan and a 12-Pack Flex plan offering fans 35 and 12 vouchers, respectively. The flex plan packages are all undated ticket vouchers that you may use in any quantity for any regular-season game that is convenient for you.

State Mutual Stadium is the place to be for your group outings. Fans may watch the game in style from one of the Rome Braves luxury suites. The Terrace and Corporate Picnic Pavilion are also available for larger groups and company outings. If you're looking for the perfect place for your child's birthday party or little league team party, why not party with the Braves in the Suzuki Showcase? Contact a Rome Braves Account Representative today for booking details.

