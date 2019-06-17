All-Star Game Field Seating Sold Out

FREDERICK, MD-The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that field-level seating for the Carolina League All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Frederick, is now sold out. Only general admission seating is available for the game after reserved seating sold out on June 7. Fans with interest in attending Tuesday's game should visit frederickkeys.com or call the Keys box office (301-815-9939) as soon as possible.

In addition to Tuesday night's game being broadcast on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app, the game will air locally on MAX Country 93.5 FM in Frederick and 100.5 FM in Hagerstown. Pregame coverage beings at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch slated for 7:15 p.m. The Musket Ridge Golf Course postgame show follows the game. Keys broadcasters Geoff Arnold and Jack Keffer will broadcast the game.

Fans can stay up to date on the All-Star Classic by visiting frederickkeys.com and team's social media pages.

Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick will include pregame ceremonies starting at 7:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:15. A Skills Challenge will take place from 5-6 p.m. while Fan Fest presented by Mattress Warehouse, Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick and Smile Frederick Orthodontics is from 3-6. In-game performances by XPOGO and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act are scheduled, while fireworks presented by Visit Frederick follow the game.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

