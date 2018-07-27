All-SPHL Rookie Perl Returns to Havoc D-Line

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo has announced that Derek Perl will start his second professional season in training camp to help the team defend their President's Cup championship.

"Derek played his best hockey in the playoffs," said Detulleo. "I'm really looking forward to seeing his role expand and be a consistent pillar on our D-corps."

Perl was named to the SPHL All-Rookie team at the end of the regular season, which saw the Etobicoke, Ontario, native score 26 points (5g, 21a), ranking him eighth among all league defensemen.

The 25-year-old added a powerplay goal and two assists in the playoffs to help the Havoc win the league championship.

"I'm excited to be back with the Havoc," said Perl. "Winning the cup last year was an amazing experience. I love the atmosphere the fans bring and look forward to defending the title in front of our dedicated fans."

Perl (5-11, 175) played collegiate hockey for Marian University in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin. The blue-liner played in 108 games for the Sabres, scoring 14 goals and recording 34 assists.

The defenseman joins Havoc returners Nolan Kaiser on the line and Mike DeLaVergne in net, announced earlier this month as returning for training camp in October.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 9. Follow the Havoc App and social media for details and a full schedule when it is released. Season tickets are still available at the Havoc office by calling 256-518-6160, or by visiting the Havoc website.

