All Seven 2026 IFL Playoff Games to Air Nationally on Yahoo Sports Network

Published on July 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced today that all seven games of the 2026 IFL Playoffs, including the 2026 IFL National Championship, will stream live and free on Yahoo Sports Network, giving fans across the country unprecedented access to every moment of the league's championship chase.

Backed by the full strength of Yahoo's national marketing platform, every playoff game will receive broad promotion across one of the world's largest digital sports ecosystems, further expanding the IFL's reach as the league continues its record-setting growth in 2026.

"This is a landmark moment for the Indoor Football League," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Every championship moment, every playoff upset and every snap on the road to the Championship will be available to fans everywhere at no cost. We're proud to partner with Yahoo Sports to showcase our athletes, our teams and our game on one of the most recognizable sports platforms in the world."

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic regular season in which the IFL surpassed 4.5 million total streams and generated more than 30.6 million minutes watched on Yahoo Sports Network through June 30. Twenty-six IFL broadcasts attracted audiences of more than 50,000, including seven that exceeded 200,000, highlighted by the league-record 454,134 live viewers for the May 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Sharks and Fishers Freight.

"Our vision has always been to make the IFL as accessible as possible to fans everywhere," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "Yahoo Sports Network gives us exactly that. Whether you're watching on your television, your phone, your tablet or your computer, every playoff game is free and just a few clicks away. Combined with Yahoo's promotional reach, this gives our teams, players and partners an incredible national stage."

Fans can watch every 2026 IFL Playoff game FREE on Yahoo Sports Network through:

Prime Video

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV Plus

LG Channels

Plex

Fubo

Yahoo Sports App

YahooSports.com

"This is one of the most significant media announcements in league history," said Eric Van Beek, Chief Operating Officer of the Indoor Football League. "Every postseason game, including the 2026 IFL National Championship, will be available free on Yahoo Sports Network, giving our teams and players the largest possible stage while making it easier than ever for fans to follow the road to the championship. When you combine Yahoo's unmatched accessibility with the strength of its marketing platform, it's a tremendous opportunity to continue growing the Indoor Football League on a national level."

From the opening round through the 2026 IFL National Championship on Sunday, August 16, at the Tucson Convention Center, every game will be available nationwide without a subscription, making it easier than ever for fans to follow the race for the United Bowl.

Get tickets and information regarding the IFL National Championship at www.IFLNationalChampionship.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

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