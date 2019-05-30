All New "Baseball Is Our Bag" Promotion Announced with Wireless World
May 30, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Stinger Fans, have you heard about the new Baseball is our Bag promotion with Wireless World of Willmar?
The first 50 fans that spend $25 or more at Wireless World, located at 527 1st Street in Willmar, receive a FREE co-branded limited-edition duffle bag.
Stop by Wireless World today to take advantage of this offer! Wireless World, doing what's right to be #1 while improving lives.
Want to stay connected with Wireless World? Get 1-CLICK ACCESS on the Wireless World mobile app to your Wireless Specialist & schedule an appointment; Share with your friends to receive a coupon; Get Tech Coach help for your device; Find the trade value of your phone and access digital rebates! All of this and much more. Download the app today using the buttons below and find a Wireless World location near you!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2019
- All New "Baseball Is Our Bag" Promotion Announced with Wireless World - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Open Division Play at Madison - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Commemorate Capital Credit Union Park - Green Bay Booyah
- Green Bay Riding Wave from Victory into Kalamazoo - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Return to the Duck Pond After a Two Game Sweep - Madison Mallards
- "Swing in for a Pint" Fundraiser Presented by Duluth 709 Baseball - Duluth Huskies
- Former St. Cloud Rox Pitcher Josh Taylor Debuts with the Red Sox - Northwoods
- Bucks Run Wild Past Loggers, Steal 14-6 Win - Waterloo Bucks
- Stingers Victorious in Home Opener - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.