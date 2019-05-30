All New "Baseball Is Our Bag" Promotion Announced with Wireless World

Stinger Fans, have you heard about the new Baseball is our Bag promotion with Wireless World of Willmar?

The first 50 fans that spend $25 or more at Wireless World, located at 527 1st Street in Willmar, receive a FREE co-branded limited-edition duffle bag.

Stop by Wireless World today to take advantage of this offer! Wireless World, doing what's right to be #1 while improving lives.

