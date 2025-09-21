WNBA Las Vegas Aces

All Love for A'ja Wilson After Winning Her FOURTH Kia WNBA MVP!

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


Surrounded by love. Surrounded by history.

A'ja Wilson's 4th WNBA Kia MVP hit different - and the celebration says it all.

#KiaMVP | #WelcometotheW

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

