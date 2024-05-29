All Hounds in Opener

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The RockHounds employed a strong start by Gunnar Hoglund and a six-run fifth inning to knock off the Hooks, 12-2, before 3,155 fans in Tuesday night's series opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi right-hander Miguel Ullola permitted one run over four frames before Midland sent 10 men to bat in the fifth. Colby Thomas provided the big swing, a three-run double into right-center. Thomas leads the Texas League with 39 RBIs.

Hoglund blanked the Hooks over 5 1/3 to pick up his sixth win.

Corpus Christi scored its first run in the seventh in the wake of a lead-off walk from Jeron Williams. In his Double-A debut, Williams advanced to third on a wild pitch and ground ball, and then scored via Rolando Espinosa's sac fly to right field.

The Hooks netted their second run in the eighth as Jordan Brewer capitalized on another lead-off free pass by bouncing a two-out double into the right-field bullpen. Brewer is now tied for third in the circuit with 12 doubles.

Tommy Sacco Jr. and Pascanel Ferreras each reached base twice via a single and a walk.

