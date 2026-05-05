All Goals of Week 9: USL Championship
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026
- Hofamania: Kyle Hofmann Scores a Stunner in Academy 2-2 Draw - New Mexico United
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- Stefan Stojanovic Earns Goal of the Week Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Loudoun United FC Announces Patient First as Official Partner - Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Extends Winning Streak with 3-2 Victory over Brooklyn FC - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay FC Show Signs of Improvement Despite 2-1 Loss against FC Tulsa - Monterey Bay FC
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