All Goals of Week 6: USL League One
Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026
- One Knoxville SC Teams up with RT Lodge - One Knoxville SC
- Portland Hearts of Pine Statement on Masashi Wada Injury - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Corpus Christi FC Announces Rose Hill Memorial Park as an Official Sponsor - Corpus Christi FC
- Athletic Club Boise Plays to 2-2 Draw at AV Alta FC After Taking Lead Twice - Athletic Club Boise
- Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby - Charlotte Independence
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