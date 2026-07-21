All Goals of Week 20: USL League One
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026
- McLeod Garners USL1 Team of the Week Honors - One Knoxville SC
- Richmond to Face Charlotte Independence in USL1 Action Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Youth Academy Welcomes Brandon Wachholz as Youth Club General Manager - Forward Madison FC
- Independence Travel Cross-Country for Midweek Date with Spokane Velocity - Charlotte Independence
- Luca FC Cup: World Cup Edition - Port St. Lucie SC
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