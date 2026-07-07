All Goals of Week 18: USL Championship
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026
- Rasheed Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Loudoun United FC Announces Time Change for Saturday's PRINX Tires USL Cup Match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Loudoun United FC
- Battery's Ycaza Named to Week 17/18 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Saturday Kickoff Time Moved to 7 p.m. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Semmle's Five Saves, Molloy's Two Assists Lead to Week 17/18 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Themi Antonoglou Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 17/18 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Three Switchbacks Players Named to Team of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Aboukoura Earns Back-To-Back USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Matchweeks 17/18 - Loudoun United FC
- Adrien Perez Named Player of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Settles for Point After Birmingham Levels Late at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Sacramento Republic FC: July 8, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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