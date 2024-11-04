All Goals of the Week
November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
- El Paso Locomotive FC Appoint Ray Saari as Technical Director - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies to Face Charleston in Conference Semifinal - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Wins First-Ever Home Playoff Match, Tops Phoenix Rising, 2-1 - New Mexico United
