All Goals from Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery in the 2nd Half
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Secures Come-From-Behind 2-1 Victory Over North Carolina FC - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds Homestand Ends with Loudoun Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Monterey Bay F.C. Falls on the Road to Louisville City FC - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Sees Three-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped on Two Late Goals - North Carolina FC
- Sacramento Republic FC Blanks Detroit City FC, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Blanked on the Road in Birmingham - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Unable to Capitalize on Chances in 2-1 Loss to Oakland Roots SC - Miami FC
- Oakland Returns to Winning Ways on the Road in Miami - Oakland Roots
- OCSC Lose to Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Closing out July Home Matches with Sacramento Matchup - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Posts 0-0 Draw against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC - Louisville City FC
- It's Matchday Against Sacramento Republic - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.