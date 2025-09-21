All Goals from San Antonio FC vs. Orange County SC in the 1st Half
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2025
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Settle for a Point Agaisnt North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Missed Chances and Costly Calls Haunt Orange County SC in 3-1 Defeat - Orange County SC
- LouCity Scores Three vs. Las Vegas, Rolls to a Fourth-Straight Win - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Fell Short, 2-1, In A Tight Battle Against Pittsburgh At Home - Hartford Athletic
- Lexington SC Downs Detroit City FC on the Road, 1-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boone Bags Late Winner in Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oalex Anderson salvages point in final moments of stoppage time - North Carolina FC
- Missed Chances Haunt Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC 9/20/25
- San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Surges Back in 5-2 Win over Loudoun United FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Loudoun United FC 9/13/25
- San Antonio FC Acquires Noah Dollenmayer on Loan from El Paso Locomotive FC