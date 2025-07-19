All Goals from Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2nd Half
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Penalty Shootout Against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Stymied by Colorado Springs - Birmingham Legion FC
- Switchbacks Claim Road Victory Against Birmingham Legion FC, 0-1 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity, FC Tulsa Trade Late Goals in Dramatic Home Draw - Louisville City FC
- Roots Earn Cross Country Victory in 2-0 Win at Loudoun United FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC Battle to 0-0 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- Points Slipped Late: Miami FC Settles for 1-1 Draw with Lexington - Miami FC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Fight to Scoreless Draw in Rivalry Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Samuel Shashoua Joins Legion FC on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Las Vegas Lights
- Orange County SC's Kyle Scott Transferred to England's Crawley Town
- Orange County SC Loses on the Road in Monterey
- Orange County SC Left Seeing Red in Monterey
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads up the Coast to Monterey