All Goals from Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC in the 2nd Half

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.