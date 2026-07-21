NWSL National Women's Soccer League

All Goals from Matchweek 12

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video


Catch up on all the goals from NWSL Matchweek 13!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026


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