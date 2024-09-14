All Goals from Loudoun United FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the 1st Half

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.