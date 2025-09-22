USL Indy Eleven

All Goals from Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the 1st Half

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central