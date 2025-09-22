All Goals from Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the 1st Half
Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 21, 2025
- Early Goal Not Enough as Legion FC Falls to Indy Eleven - Birmingham Legion FC
- Sainté's Late Equalizer Powers Rising to 2-2 Draw - Phoenix Rising FC
- Sainté's Late Equalizer Powers Rising to 2-2 Draw Against Loudoun United FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Sainté's Late Equalizer Powers Rising to 2-2 Draw Against Loudoun United FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Clinches Playoff Spot with 1-1 Road Draw Against Oakland Roots - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Concedes Late, Earns Point vs New Mexico United at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Indy Eleven Narrowly Misses Stoppage Time Equalizer
- Indy Eleven Acquires Goalkeeper Luke Pruter on Loan from Columbus Crew 2
- Blake & Sulte Earn USLC "Team of the Week"
- Indy Eleven Acquires Defender Joey Zalinsky on Loan from MLS St. Louis CITY
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals in USLC Era