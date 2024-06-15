All Goals from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Orange County SC in the 2nd Half
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024
- Rising Comes from Behind, Draws 1-1 in El Paso - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Falls 0-1 at Indy Eleven - San Antonio FC
- Rising Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road in El Paso - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Knocks off New Mexico United in Dominant 2-1 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Stoppage-Time Goal Foils LouCity's Comeback at Tampa Bay - Louisville City FC
- Two Early Goals Sink Hounds at Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Down the Hounds 2-0 at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Two Early Goals Sink Hounds in Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Indy now unbeaten in 12 straight across all competitions - Indy Eleven
- Battery Fall 2-0 to Detroit at Keyworth Stadium - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay Hits the Road for Inaugural Fixture with Eastern Conference Expansion Side North Carolina FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Notes (6.15.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC - Oakland Roots
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Indy Eleven - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Dominate Orange County, Final Score of 4-2.
- Switchbacks FC to Host 'Most Immersive Fireworks Display' for 4th of July Weekend Match
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Draw on the Road Against Memphis 901 FC
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Draw on the Road against Memphis 901 FC
- Ronaldo Damus Earns Nomination for Player of the Month