All Goals from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC in the 1st Half
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-1 to Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Conceded Early, Fall in Colorado 1-0 - Oakland Roots
- Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds' Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Sunk by Late Penalty Despite Strong Performance in 1-2 Loss to Louisville - Miami FC
- Hartford Tie Rhode Island 1-1 in First Draw of the Season - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops Points at Loudoun United FC, 3-0 - FC Tulsa
- Guenzatti Scores 73rd Career Goal, Stanley Registers League-Leading Seventh Assist as Indy's Unbeaten Streak Moves to Ten - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Jumps into First Place with a Late Win at Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Midseason Roster Updates - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Western Conference Leaders New Mexico United to Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Search for First Home Win Under Wilmer Cabrera against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC
- Switchbacks FC Player Jairo Henriquez Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks Defender Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
- Ronaldo Damus Named to Team of the Week for Week 11
- Switchbacks FC Locked in a Win Against Rhode Island FC