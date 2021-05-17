All Fisher Cats Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

May 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H - All single-game New Hampshire Fisher Cats tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for games in June, July, August, and September will be available at NHFisherCats.com, (603) 641-2005, or the Fisher Cats Ticket Office at One Line Drive in Manchester. A full promotional schedule will be announced in the coming days.

2021 schedule highlights include 603 Day on June 3, a Father's Day Game on June 20, and three Atlas Fireworks shows on Fourth of July Weekend as the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

In accordance with updated health and safety protocols from the CDC and Major League Baseball, the Fisher Cats announced on Friday that Delta Dental Stadium will return to near 100% capacity on June 1, and that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated fans.

This week, the Fisher Cats welcome the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series from Tuesday to Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.

ï»¿All 120 games this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

