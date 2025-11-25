All-Defensive Second Team: Consistency and Toughness: Defense Week
Published on November 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Another group that demanded a replay for #WNBADefenseWeek
An All-Defensive Second Team lineup defined by consistency and TOUGHNESS!
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 25, 2025
- Phoenix Mercury Unveil Heroine and Explorer Uniforms Featuring New Modernized Brand - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.