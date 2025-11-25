WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

All-Defensive Second Team: Consistency and Toughness: Defense Week

Published on November 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Another group that demanded a replay for #WNBADefenseWeek

An All-Defensive Second Team lineup defined by consistency and TOUGHNESS!

Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics

