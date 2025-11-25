All-Defensive First Team Came with ELITE Impact: Defense Week
Published on November 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
We had to revisit this group for #WNBADefenseWeek
The All-Defensive First Team delivered the highest level of intensity, effort, and defensive impact!
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 25, 2025
- Phoenix Mercury Unveil Heroine and Explorer Uniforms Featuring New Modernized Brand - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.