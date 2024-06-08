All Defensive Acts from Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC in the 1st Half

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.