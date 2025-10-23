ALL-CFL 2025: Mills vs. Butler vs. Ouellette: Who Deserves Your ALL-CFL Vote?

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Three running backs. One spot on the ALL-CFL Team. AJ Ouellette, Dedrick Mills, and James Butler have powered their teams all season lowering shoulders, breaking tackles, and racking up highlight after highlight. They've each made their case on the field and now it's your turn to decide.







