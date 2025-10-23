ALL-CFL 2025: Mills vs. Butler vs. Ouellette: Who Deserves Your ALL-CFL Vote?
Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Three running backs. One spot on the ALL-CFL Team. AJ Ouellette, Dedrick Mills, and James Butler have powered their teams all season lowering shoulders, breaking tackles, and racking up highlight after highlight. They've each made their case on the field and now it's your turn to decide.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2025
- Mitchell & Liegghio Among Tiger-Cats 2025 CFL Team Award Nominees - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Head North to Face Elks - Calgary Stampeders
- Western Semi-Final Tickets on Sale Now to General Public - B.C. Lions
- Elks Announce 2025 Team Awards - Edmonton Elks
- Argos Nominees for 2025 CFL Awards Announced - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks 2025 Team Award Winners Announced - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Double Nomination for Rourke, as CFL Announces Team Award Winners - B.C. Lions
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce Team Award Winners - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Harris, Allen Among Roughriders 2025 Player Award Nominees - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Announce CFL Award Nominees - Calgary Stampeders
- Best Foot Forward: Team Award Winners Stand Tall - CFL
- 2025 Team Award Winners Announced - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.