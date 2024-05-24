All Aboard the Barbra Banda Hype Train #nwsl
May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Houston Dash Earn 3-0 Victory at Home Over North Carolina Courage - Houston Dash
- Seattle Scores Twice In Defeat Against Washington - Seattle Reign FC
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns Suffer Loss at Orlando Pride - Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC Signs Defender Kate Del Fava to Contract Extension Through 2026 - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Heads to the Rocky Mountains for First Matchup against Expansion Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Face Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave Forward María Sánchez Named to Mexico Women's National Team Roster for June International Friendlies - San Diego Wave FC
- Amandine Henry Called up to French National Team - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Louisville Rekindles Regional Rivalry at Chicago - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Earns One Point Against SoCal Rival San Diego Wave FC - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Played Angel City FC to a Scoreless Draw at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - May 24, 2024
- Heart of Florida United Way Announced as First-Ever Orlando Pride Sleeve Partner
- Orlando Pride Ties NWSL Record with Seventh-Straight Win on Sunday
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Seattle Reign FC - May 19, 2024