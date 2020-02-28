'All Abilities' Night Features Sign Language Jersey Auction

February 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Air Products are teaming up to host Batting for People of All Abilities on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. Before the game, 5,000 fans 18 and older will receive a rally towel courtesy of Air Products.

The night will recognize people of all abilities. A pre-game basic sign language training will be available for fans. The game will be stopped to provide an opportunity for Aiden Gowarty, son of an Air Products employee, to go to home plate and hit a home run for people of all abilities. Plans for the evening also include the National Anthem signed as well as the 7th inning stretch. There will also be a "silent inning" eliminating any music or sound effects in the stadium.

During the game, the IronPigs will be wearing jerseys with "IronPigs" spelled out in American Sign Language and the evening will be capped off with an ASL jersey auction.

