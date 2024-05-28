Sports stats



Toronto FC

ALL 7 GOALS from Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video


FC Cincinnati outlast Toronto FC in 7 Goal thriller!
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central