All 2019 Bisons Games FREE on MiLB.Tv

Just because ballparks around the country remains quiet for now, it doesn't mean you can't get your baseball fix! Minor League Baseball has announced that they have made all 6,500 MiLB.tv games from last season available for FREE for fans to view from home. That includes all 2019 Buffalo Bisons

Minor League Baseball has announced that they have made all 6,500 MiLB.tv games from last season available for FREE for fans to view from home. That includes all 2019 Buffalo Bisons home and road games. Vladdy, Bo, Cavan, TJ, and Big Nate... they are all just a click away!

If you had an MiLB.tv account last year, just log in how you normally would. If you didn't have an account, no worries... all you need is an email address and a password.

Pat Malacaro's Top 5 Games

The Voice of the Bisons saw them all, so who better to ask which games to tune into first?!

We asked Pat Malacaro what were his Top 5 games from last season, and here's his list to get your viewing started!

1. August 19th at Rochester - T.J. Zeuch pitches a no hitter, Bisons 3-0 win over Red Wings.

The right hander was in cruise control from the first pitch he threw to the last against Rochester, allowing just two base runners to reach base without giving up a hit. It marked just the second time in the Herd's modern era that a pitcher completed the no-no, joining Bartolo Colon who pitched the other back in 1997.

2. August 25th vs Pawtucket - Nate Pearson's Sahlen Field debut,

Bisons 5-4 win in 11 innings against PawSox. Hard throwing righty Nate Pearson made his Triple-A debut on his 23rd birthday away from Downtown Buffalo and five days later dazzled in front of the home crowd. Pearson did not factor into the decision after six innings of work, but his teammates were able to walk it off in the bottom of the 11th in a thrilling extra innings victory.

3. April 4th vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Opening Day, Bisons 8-3 win against the RailRiders.

Jacob Waguespack received the call on Opening Day and put up a strong six-inning effort, while the Herd's offense went to work against veteran lefty Gio Gonzalez. Cavan Biggio added a multi-hit performance in his Bisons' debut, while Eric Sogard provided some early "nerd power" to Buffalo's offense against his ex-teammate.

4. April 17th at Pawtucket - Vladdy leaves the ballpark, PawSox 11-8 victory over the Bisons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued to ramp up from an injury in Spring Training, and Dan Runzler quickly learned that Vladdy's swing was in mid-season form as he not only belted a home run over the left field wall in the fourth inning but cleared McCoy Stadium completely. The Herd could not hold the lead, but the young phenom's blast into the stadium parking lot was impressive.

5. July 3rd vs. Lehigh Valley - Walk-off win in Game 1 of twin bill.

Bisons defeat the IronPigs 5-4 in 8 innings. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was waiting to entertain fans postgame, but Reese McGuire helped get the Sahlen Field crowd ready for the night with a two-run base hit that capped the Bisons comeback against their IL North rival in the first game of a doubleheader on Independence Eve.

