Aliyah Boston Led the Indiana Fever in WIN vs LA Sparks!

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The second-year forward dropped 17 PTS in WIN vs the Sparks!

