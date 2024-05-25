Aliyah Boston Led the Indiana Fever in WIN vs LA Sparks!
May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The second-year forward dropped 17 PTS in WIN vs the Sparks!
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
