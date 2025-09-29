Aliyah Boston Dropped Playoff Career-High 24 PTS in Game 4 Win!
Aliyah Boston COMMANDED the paint in the Indiana Fever's win against the Las Vegas Aces!
Boston recorded 24 PTS (Playoff career-high) , 14 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL & 2 BLKS! She joined Tamika Catchings as the second player in franchise history to record 20+ PTS, 10+ REB & 5+ AST in a Playoff game!
Aliyah's big time performance helped the Fever force a Game 5!
