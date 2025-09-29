Aliyah Boston Dropped Playoff Career-High 24 PTS in Game 4 Win!

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Aliyah Boston COMMANDED the paint in the Indiana Fever's win against the Las Vegas Aces!

Boston recorded 24 PTS (Playoff career-high) , 14 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL & 2 BLKS! She joined Tamika Catchings as the second player in franchise history to record 20+ PTS, 10+ REB & 5+ AST in a Playoff game!

Aliyah's big time performance helped the Fever force a Game 5!

