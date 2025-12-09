Alijah Martin Named G League Player of the Week: December 9

Published on December 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 YouTube Video







He's no ordinary rookie! Alijah Martin has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 26.0 PPG during a 3-0 week for the undefeated Raptors 905.







