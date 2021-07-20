Aliendo's Home Run Snaps Winning Streak at Seven Games
July 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Myrtle Beach, SC - Diego Infante tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, but Pablo Aliendo answered back with a solo blast of his own in the bottom half to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans past the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the RiverDogs, their third such streak of at least seven games in 2021.
The RiverDogs (46-19) entered the eighth inning facing a 2-1 deficit and Carlos Ocampo on the mound. The right-hander struck out Brett Wisely to begin the frame, but left a fastball over the plate to Infante and watched the ball sail over the left field wall for a game-tying home run.
The tie game didn't last long. In the home half of the same frame, Aliendo came to the plate against Joe LaSorsa with one out. The Pelicans catcher drove a ball to left field that landed just foul moments before launching his decisive blast into the left field seats.
Charleston took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Abiezel Ramirez's RBI double to left-center. Myrtle Beach (32-35) grabbed their first advantage in the sixth when Aliendo tied the game with a double off of LaSorsa and then scored on Jordan Nwogu's double play groundout to make it 2-1 Pelicans.
RiverDogs starter Luis Moncada turned in 5.0 scoreless innings to open the game, allowing just two hits and two walks while collecting four strikeouts. LaSorsa took the loss after surrendering three runs, two earned, in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen.
Aliendo finished the game 3-4 with a double, home run and two runs batted in. The RiverDogs outhit Myrtle Beach 7-5 in the game. Wisely and Infante each tallied two hits.
The RiverDogs and Pelicans will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (3-2, 3.42) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will call on RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (2-3, 4.25).
