Ali Musse, What a Hit I TELUS Goals of the Month
October 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
Incredible goal | Vote now for a chance to win an incredible prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of @telus
Follow the link in bio to cast your vote
#TELUSGOTM
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 9, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Cavalry FC Clinches 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Berth
- Cavalry FC to Visit Valour FC in Canadian Premier League Regular Season Finale
- Cavalry FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
- Cavalry FC Sign Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cavalry FC Extends Partnership with Alberta Soccer