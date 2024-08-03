Alford Takes Opening Kickoff to the House
August 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Mario Aflord takes it 101 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff to send Mosaic into a frenzy
