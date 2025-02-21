Alfano Nets 35th of the Year in 3-2 Loss at Home

Erie, Pennsylvania - It's good to be home! For the Erie Otters, a decent road stretch would separate Erie's last and next home games. After a thrilling Family Day overtime loss at Oshawa on Monday, Erie would get a turnaround chance for revenge in back-to-back style, hosting the Oshawa Generals on Friday night. The game would notably see the home debut of recently-named head coach Kris Mallette, who was with the team for the first time during its road travels to Owen Sound and Oshawa. With a strong Friday night crowd in attendance, and another classic game expected, these cross-conference foes would get to work early.

At home for the first time under a new head coach, Erie would be out for revenge after last week's OT loss to the Oshawa Generals. Shots would come heavy on both sides of the puck, with the Otters looking dangerous in front of the net and Noah Erliden adding to last week's heroics. Neither team would be able to capitalize on their first powerplay opportunities, with Erie first successfully killing off their man disadvantage before being unable to find the back of the net on their own powerplay. With 4:47 left to play, Erie would draw first blood with Pano Fimis (24) on the puck. Erie would retain the lead and would enter the locker room up 1-0.

Less than 20 seconds into the second period, the Otters would fall back on the penalty kill. The man advantage would tick to an end, and as the fifth Otter would step back on the ice, the Generals would level the score at 1-1 with 17:36 left to play. Erie would pull ahead five minutes later, retaking the lead thanks to Sam Alfano (35), who would now extend his point-streak to four games. High-intensity, physical hockey would commence for the next five minutes until, finally, Oshawa's Luke Torrance (21) would knot the game back up at 2-2. The pendulum of momentum would sway between both teams as shots would fly. Tempers would flare and as play turned chippy, the Erie Otters would catch a break with a power play opportunity in the final 92 seconds of play. Erie would be unable to retake control of the game before the period expired and both teams would go into the locker room, the score tied at 2-2.

A fast-paced third period would commence and both teams would be eager to put the game to bed in regulation. Mutual two-minute penalties for both teams would see four-on-four play, but neither team would be able to break through the stalemate. Noah Erliden and the Otters' defense would be able to weather a brief surge of Oshawa offense to keep the score knotted up through the halfway point of the period. Chaos in front of the net and two fallen Otters would lead to Oshawa pulling ahead for their first lead of the night, the Generals would lead 3-2 with 9:24 left to play. The Otters would apply heavy pressure in front of Oshawa's net, playing with desperation now to generate the tying goal. Erie would pull Erliden in the final minutes to try and force OT, but they would be unable to generate a scoring opportunity. Erie would fall 3-2 in the first home game under Head Coach Kris Mallette.

Erie's homestand continues with another pair of games on the weekend. On Saturday, one of the most-anticipated games of the season for Otters fans gets underway with Star Wars Night (pres. by The Millcreek Mall) as the rival London Knights (of Ren) come to town. This game night will feature a LED Foam Glowstick Giveaway for the first 1500 fans, a balloon and light display from Rubber Ducky Ballon Designs, and dozens of Star Wars characters around the concourse. Erie closes out the weekend on Monday hosting the Flint Firebirds for a make-up of the previously postponed November 30 game.

