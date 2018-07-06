Alexandre Burrows Appointed Assistant Coach with the Laval Rocket

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today the appointment of Alexandre Burrows as their new assistant coach. Burrows joins Daniel Jacob and Marco Marciano to complete the Laval Rocket coaching staff along with head coach Joël Bouchard for the 2018-19 season.

"We are very lucky to have a candidate of Alex's caliber join our new coaching staff. His recent experience as an NHL player and the extent of his background in professional hockey will prove to be excellent assets for the development of our players," said Joël Bouchard. "Alex perfectly matches the profile we were looking for; in addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator. His rich experience will be an invaluable resource and many players will be able to relate to the perseverance he showed throughout his career. I am thrilled we are able to add Alex to our group," added Bouchard.

Burrows, 37, had a remarkable 13-year career as a player in the National Hockey League. Prior to joining the Rocket coaching staff, he spent two seasons with the Ottawa Senators after almost a decade with the Vancouver Canucks. In 913 career regular season games in the NHL, Burrows amassed 409 points (205 goals, 204 assists), while serving 1,134 penalty minutes. Over the course of his NHL career, he had four consecutive seasons of 25-plus goals, totalling 50 points or more in three of those campaigns.

Burrows added 19 goals and 20 helpers in 85 Stanley Cup playoff contests. He was a key contributor on the teams he played for, especially when he recorded 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 25 playoff games to help the Canucks reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010-11.

A native of the Montreal suburb of Pincourt, Burrows completed a two-year career at the junior level in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes in 2000-01 and 2001-02 before making his professional debut. He registered 100 career points (51 goals, 49 assists) and served 289 penalty minutes in 127 games in the Quebec league. He also amassed 11 goals and 12 assists in 22 playoffs outings, all with Shawinigan.

Burrows worked his way up the professional ranks quickly after his time in the QMJHL with short stints with the ECHL's Greenville Grrrowl, Baton Rouge Kingfish and Columbia Inferno. His professional career as a player really took off when he joined the AHL's Manitoba Moose, where he played 107 games, collecting 21 goals and 35 helpers. His high energy level and poise led to him signing his first NHL contract as a free agent with the Canucks prior to the 2005-06 season. His success at the NHL level didn't go unnoticed and eventually led to an opportunity to play for his country at the 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

