Alexandra Martin Promoted to Vice President of Business Operations

June 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that Alexandra Martin has been promoted to Vice President of Business Operations.

Martin first joined the Rail Yard Dawgs in the summer of 2016 on a part-time basis before taking on the role of Marketing Manager. Her role expanded during the 2017-18 season when she was named the Director of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing.

"Being able to be a part of this team in my hometown from the beginning has been a tremendous experience," said Martin. "To have a larger role in the future of the Rail Yard Dawgs is something I'm extremely excited about and grateful for."

In her new position as VP, Martin will continue to develop partnerships with businesses in the area and handle marketing duties while taking a larger leadership role alongside team President Mickey Gray.

"Alexandra has been integral to the growth and success of the Rail Yard Dawgs over the past three seasons," said Gray. "The step up to the Vice President role is not only something that she has earned but something that will benefit the team greatly."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.