Alexander the Great Dimes a Perfect Pass to Philpot for a TD in the End Zone! I CFL
Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Davis Alexander delivers a perfect 45-yard pass to Tyson Philpot, who leaps with impressive hops to extend the Alouettes' lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Eastern Semi-Final!
